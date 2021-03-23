Superday Set to Return After Last Year’s COVID-19 Cancellation

Cheyenne's annual Superday event will make its triumphant return this summer after COVID-19 forced its cancellation last year, the city announced Tuesday.

This year's event will take place on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the south end of Lions Park, and will be spread out to continue being mindful of social distancing.

"The event will bring youth sports and program demonstrations, free clinics, an adult grass volleyball tournament, Fun 5K Walk/Run, Tour de Prairie (25, 50, 75, 100 mile bike ride), food vendors, entertainment, water sports, chalk art festival, community vendors, inflatables, kid zone, gasoline alley, touch-a-truck, bubble machine, and much more," the city said in a news release.

Now in its 39th year, Superday was created to showcase the value and availability of recreation and leisure activities in Cheyenne.