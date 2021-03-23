Update on COVID-19 Vaccine in Albany County

This public service announcement is provided by Albany County Public Health to provide current information on the status of COVID-19 vaccination efforts in our community.

As of March 22, 2021, any individual in Phases 1a, 1b or 1c – priority groups 1-3 are encouraged to get vaccinated.

Phase 1c – priority groups 1-3 eligibility is new this week and includes people who are homeless, residents of congregate care or living settings, people 50 years and older, people with the following conditions:

moderate-to-severe asthma

hypertension or high blood pressure

liver disease; overweight (BMI 25-29)

Thalassemia

critical infrastructure workforce who are unable to socially distance or telework and other workers that have close contact with the public.

As Albany County continues to receive more vaccine supply, there are several options for those individuals in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c, priority group 1-3 to schedule an appointment.