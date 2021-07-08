Broncos QB Drew Lock Involved In Scary Freeway Incident

For Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock, it's been quite the offseason with rumors swirling constantly about the team looking at other signal callers taking his place, such as Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson. Along with the team bringing in Teddy Bridgewater, he's been working hard to improve his game with Peyton Manning and doing his best to ignore the rumors.

Something he could NOT ignore recently while driving on I-70 in Kansas was a big tire and lug nut that came flying toward his vehicle.

According to Broncos Wire, a car going the opposite direction on Interstate 70 lost a tire and it flew across the median in front of Lock’s car. Thankfully, Lock wasn't driving too fast, spotted it and was able to safely slow down and dodge the actual wheel but...the lug nut was a different story.

A flying lug nut struck Lock’s windshield right in front of his face causing glass to shatter all around him. His car had to be towed away after the incident.

Drew Lock, being the good guy that he is, was nice enough to pose for a quick picture with the officers.

This could have turned out a lot worse but thankfully he was wearing his seat belt and wasn't driving like a complete maniac.

Drew Lock is entering his third year with the Broncos. The former Missouri Tiger star came on late in the 2019 and sparked the team to win 4 out of 5 games but had an up and down year in 2020 (like most of us) and shows flashes of brilliance in between some tough games.

Lock has been doing quite a bit of work with one of the greatest to ever do it, Peyton Manning, this offseason.

