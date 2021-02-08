Brutal SE Wyoming Forecast Includes Temps Of -20, -35 Wind Chill

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some areas in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see low temperatures of between -15 and -20 this week.

''An absolutely brutal forecast ahead for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle through the upcoming week. An arctic boundary sticks over the area through the week. West of this boundary, we're dealing with strong winds, mountain snow and blowing snow. East of this front, very cold temperatures and dangerous windchill temperatures. This front is forecast to eventually push westward to cover all of southeast Wyoming by Thursday, putting the entire area in the deep freeze. May not even see above zero highs Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows close to 20 below zero for many locations. Dangerous temperatures for people and animals outside for most locations with windchill temperatures 25 to 35 below zero during the overnight and early morning hours. Expect travel impacts with light snow and blowing snow. Prepare for extremely cold weather this upcoming week, avoid prolonged outdoor activities and take protective actions for your 4 legged friends and livestock. Stay tuned!

