Temperature Of -30 Recorded in SE Wyoming Overnight

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded in the last 24 hours in Carbon County.

The reading was recorded about 13 miles southwest of Encampment at an elevation of 8,479 feet

It's worth noting that we are talking about an actual temperature--not a wind chill reading.

The agency says numerous temperatures of -20 or colder were recorded overnight in various areas of southeast Wyoming.

Below is a listing of the coldest temps recorded in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle overnight:

More cold temps are expected overnight tonight, with temps in Cheyenne and Laramie expected to plunge below zero and wind chill readings approaching minus 30.