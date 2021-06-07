Buckin’ Horse Extraordinaire Craig At Midnight Passes at 15

World Champion bucking horse Craig At Midnight from the Powder River Rodeo in Riverton died at the age of 15 on Saturday. He was the 2016 Bucking Horse of the Year in the PRCA and was the Reserve Bucking Horse of the year in 2017. Craig at Midnight made the National Finals Rodeo 8 straight years and won the 3rd round of the NFR in 2018 with Tim McConnell aboard. His last time out was back in April at the Red Bluff Rodeo in California and Wyatt Bloom rode him for 81 points.

Craig At Midnight weighed in at 1700 pounds so he was imposing, to say the least. He was raised as a colt by Powder River, operated by Hank and Lori Franzen. That 2016 season for this horse was a memorable won with 11 outs and 8 qualified rides and those rides paid. All 8 earned money and 2 placed first and 2 others placed 2nd. He started competing when he was 4, then took a year off to heal from an injury, returning to the PRCA circuit when he was 6.

Craig At Midnight was buried under a cottonwood tree next to Hall of Fame bucking horse Khadafy Skoal.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.