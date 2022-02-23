Wyoming Woman Killed After Being Hit by Semi
A Wyoming woman is dead after being hit by a semi on the Wind River Indian Reservation Sunday evening.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. near milepost 119 on U.S. 26/Wyoming 789, about 15 miles northeast of Riverton.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Carrie Beasley was walking in the road when she was fatally struck by a northbound semi.
According to a crash summary, Beasley's vehicle was parked in a pullout approximately 200 yards south of the crash site.
The semi driver was not injured in the crash.
Beasley is the second pedestrian to die on Wyoming's highways so far this year.
