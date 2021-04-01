Camping World Announces Planned Expansion in Cheyenne

Camping World announced Thursday that it plans to open a new SuperCenter location in Cheyenne in late 2021/early 2022.

According to a press release, an agreement has been signed to acquire approximately nine acres of land off of Interstate 80.

“We are excited to open our first location in the State of Wyoming as we propel toward our goal of a national recreational dealer platform in all 48 contiguous states,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings.

“Each location we open across the U.S. represents significant economic impact for the communities and convenient customer service and products for the 5.3 million active customers we serve," Lemonis added. "We are looking forward to developing this land and making Cheyenne our new home.”

Camping World currently owns and operates over 170 SuperCenters nationwide.

The company says the Cheyenne location will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories and the entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services.