What’s Trending Thursday, Wyoming and Beyond

Hey, did you notice March did actually go out like a lamb? It's almost like April comes in and we have days worth of 60 plus degree temps. Things are looking up! Now, check out these trending stories to make your daily conversations better!

Trending Locally

We're getting a step closer to having "best burger" debates as Whataburger has announced they will open shop in Colorado. Colorado Springs will be the home to our closest Whataburger, BUT, you can stop by In-N-Out on the way and decide which is better. We should all know that answer is 5 Guys.

It's National Burrito Day, so how are you going to celebrate? According to Google, the best burrito in Cheyenne is found at Rodolfo's. You can get the city's best burrito, or one of 100 burrito offers from other places today to properly celebrate.

The Holiday Twin Drive-In in Fort Collins has announced its opening day. If you can't wait to catch movies, the drive-in will open its lot on April 9th. No word on opening weekend films, but it's probably safe to assume a certain giant furry monster and lizard will be involved. Just a hunch.

Trending Nationally

Regal Theaters are opening back up Friday! The theater chain has been shut down since last year due to Covid-19 and a lack of films to show. This is just in time for Godzilla Vs. Kong.

Bonnaroo is back for 2021! The annual festival that didn't happen last year is set with a HUGE lineup. You'll notice one of the headliners this year, as the Foo Fighters will take the stage Friday night of the festival, which will happen in September this year.

And finally, Oscar season is now. Which is weird since it's usually in February. If you want to get into the Best Picture game, 8 of the 9 nominated films are available to rent or stream, with most of them hitting theaters now. The tradition is not lost.