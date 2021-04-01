This is probably my favorite post of the week, I love checking out all the good boys. It's also a great time to adopt a new family member, and I feel like the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has the best of the best lined up and ready for you to adopt. All you have to do is take a look, find one you want, go to the shelter and bring them home. Those are super easy steps. Just look at those faces. You know you want to.

Starting with the big ole woofers.

Zeke

Zeke is a four year old sheep dog. Look at that beautiful coat! I'm holding off my heart eyes emoji, but that doesn't mean that you should.

Rossi

Rossi is a three-year-old mixed breed. Rossi dances, do you want a dancing partner?



Andretti

Andretti is two years young and looking for that new home. Just look at that face! Andretti looks like they would enjoy a nice hike with you and your active life style.

Now, lets take a look at all the fine felines that the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has to offer.

Jack

Jack is a gorgeous older guy. Just look at that coat!

Tammy

Tammy is an older gal, but she's got plenty to give! Just look how photogenic she is!

Whisper

Last but not least, check out Whisper!

There are some fun events going on at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter soon, the Corgi Derby is back May 1st! Let's bet of the Corgis! As always, if you're interested in any of these Pets of The Week, check out the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.