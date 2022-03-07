Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde have no problem being that girl tonight. The pair's collaboration "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" took the 2022 ACM Award for Music Event of the Year on Monday night (March 7).

Pearce and McBryde shared the news on the ACM Awards red carpet prior to the show. In fact, they had just learned they'd won seconds before joining hosts Elaina Smith and Zuri Hall. Needless to say, they were all smiles as they talked about the song, their friendship and their scheduled performance at the 2022 ACMs.

The other nominees for the award were Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan for "Buy Dirt," Chris Young and Kane Brown for "Famous Friends," Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney for "Half of My Hometown" and Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean for "If I Didn't Love You."

This is Pearce's second straight ACM win in this category, having won in 2021 for "I Hope You're Happy Now." McBryde has also won in this category before, for a collaboration with Miranda Lambert and friends in 2020.

Lifetime, McBryde now has three ACM Awards wins, with one more shot in the Female Artist of the Year category on Monday night. It's also Pearce's third win, and she's up for two more on March 7, for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

2022 ACM Awards Nominations: Snubs and Surprises This is not the same 'ol list of ACM Awards nominees . One of the biggest categories seems to have completely turned over, while a major winner from 2021 was snubbed in a major way.

Chris Young leads all nominees — who saw that coming? — and Morgan Wallen is back. What some would say is the best album of 2021 was forgotten, and an artist everyone thought could represent the next generation of female stars was shut out.

Needless to say, the 2022 version of the ACM Awards Nominations: Snubs and Surprises list is very, very interesting.