NWS Cheyenne: 5-14″ of Snow Possible Tuesday PM-Wednesday PM

Another round of heavy snow is expected to blanket southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday night, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect -- with 5 to 10 inches of snow possible in Converse (lower elevations), Platte, Goshen, and Laramie counties and the central and south Laramie Range; 5 to 14 inches possible in the north Laramie Range; and 5 to 8 inches possible in the western Nebraska Panhandle.

The NWS says wind chills as low as -30 degrees will also be possible.

Those with travel plans will want to keep an eye on the forecast for the latest updates.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 355 AM MST Mon Mar 7 2022 WYZ101-106>108-116>119-072230- /O.NEW.KCYS.WS.A.0005.220309T0000Z-220310T1200Z/ Converse County Lower Elevations- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- East Platte County-Goshen County-South Laramie Range- South Laramie Range Foothills-Central Laramie County- East Laramie County- Including the cities of Douglas, Glenrock, Bill, Deer Creek, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 355 AM MST Mon Mar 7 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Platte, Goshen, and Laramie counties, Central and Southern Laramie Range. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy, snow packed roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 355 AM MST Mon Mar 7 2022 WYZ103-072230- /O.NEW.KCYS.WS.A.0005.220308T1800Z-220310T1200Z/ North Laramie Range- Including the cities of Garrett and Esterbrook 355 AM MST Mon Mar 7 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDDAY TUESDAY THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches possible. * WHERE...North Laramie Range. * WHEN...From midday Tuesday through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Visibility reductions in falling and blowing snow. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 355 AM MST Mon Mar 7 2022 NEZ003-019>021-054-055-096-072230- /O.NEW.KCYS.WS.A.0005.220309T0600Z-220310T1200Z/ Box Butte County-Scotts Bluff County-Banner County-Morrill County- Kimball County-Cheyenne County-Southern Sioux County- Including the cities of Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrisburg, Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington, Kimball, Sidney, Brownson, and Agate 355 AM MST Mon Mar 7 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Southern Sioux, Box Butte, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Morrill, Kimball, and Cheyenne counties in the western Nebraska panhandle. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy, snow packed roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

