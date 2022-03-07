NWS Cheyenne: 5-14″ of Snow Possible Tuesday PM-Wednesday PM

NWS Cheyenne: 5-14&#8243; of Snow Possible Tuesday PM-Wednesday PM

Getty Images

Another round of heavy snow is expected to blanket southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday night, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect -- with 5 to 10 inches of snow possible in Converse (lower elevations), Platte, Goshen, and Laramie counties and the central and south Laramie Range; 5 to 14 inches possible in the north Laramie Range; and 5 to 8 inches possible in the western Nebraska Panhandle.

weather.gov/cys
Accumulating snowfall likely in the highlighted areas. Accumulating snowfall is possible for outside of the watch zone. Check weather.gov/cys for the latest updates!

The NWS says wind chills as low as -30 degrees will also be possible.

Those with travel plans will want to keep an eye on the forecast for the latest updates.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
355 AM MST Mon Mar 7 2022

WYZ101-106>108-116>119-072230-
/O.NEW.KCYS.WS.A.0005.220309T0000Z-220310T1200Z/
Converse County Lower Elevations-
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-
East Platte County-Goshen County-South Laramie Range-
South Laramie Range Foothills-Central Laramie County-
East Laramie County-
Including the cities of Douglas, Glenrock, Bill, Deer Creek,
Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Buford, Pumpkin Vine,
Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne,
and Pine Bluffs
355 AM MST Mon Mar 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
  inches possible.

* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Platte, Goshen, and
  Laramie counties, Central and Southern Laramie Range.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy, snow
  packed roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing
  snow. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause
  frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
355 AM MST Mon Mar 7 2022

WYZ103-072230-
/O.NEW.KCYS.WS.A.0005.220308T1800Z-220310T1200Z/
North Laramie Range-
Including the cities of Garrett and Esterbrook
355 AM MST Mon Mar 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDDAY TUESDAY THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14
  inches possible.

* WHERE...North Laramie Range.

* WHEN...From midday Tuesday through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Visibility reductions in falling and blowing snow.
  The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause
  frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
355 AM MST Mon Mar 7 2022

NEZ003-019>021-054-055-096-072230-
/O.NEW.KCYS.WS.A.0005.220309T0600Z-220310T1200Z/
Box Butte County-Scotts Bluff County-Banner County-Morrill County-
Kimball County-Cheyenne County-Southern Sioux County-
Including the cities of Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff,
Gering, Harrisburg, Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington,
Kimball, Sidney, Brownson, and Agate
355 AM MST Mon Mar 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
  inches possible.

* WHERE...Southern Sioux, Box Butte, Scotts Bluff, Banner,
  Morrill, Kimball, and Cheyenne counties in the western Nebraska
  panhandle.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy, snow
  packed roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing
  snow. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result
  in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Comments
