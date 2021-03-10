Carrie Underwood's husband had a gift history that was unusual. but sincere — until now. Mike Fisher crowed about the hilarious gift he got his wife for her birthday this year. She ... well, she didn't.

Sons Isaiah and Jacob did all they could to bring some joy, offering the kind of handwritten cards a mother saves (or at least says she'll save). Underwood, who turned 38 years old on Wednesday (March 10), shared a handful of gift pics on social media, while Fisher showed off the cake he presented her, and it looks pretty good.

"Happy birthday @carrieunderwood," Fisher captioned. "The boys and I love you like crazy!! We are so grateful for you!!"

At a glance, that looks like a pretty standard birthday picture. She's smiling, the candles are blown out, the birthday girl is relaxing in casual wear. But wait a second ... what does that T-shirt say, exactly?

Oh, Mike Fisher ... how could you?!

Instagram/mfisher1212

"I don't need Google. My husband knows everything."

Her expression says it all.

Six-year-old Isaiah and 2-year-old Jacob did come through as best they could, and who knows, maybe Fisher added to the family farm. If you recall, he bought his wife two cows for Christmas, because that's what she really wanted. In that case, he did know everything, but so far there's nothing to suggest he retained that knowledge for his wife's birthday. Here is a short progression of how Underwood shared her gifts from her boys:

Carrie Underwood's Birthday Gifts

Underwood's 38th birthday comes just 16 days before the release of her next studio album, My Savior. It's her first gospel album and includes a song with CeCe Winans. She's also a featured performer on Loretta Lynn's next album, set for release on March 19.