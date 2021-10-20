Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher look pretty glamorous on country music red carpets, but at home, it's a very different story. The singer shared the dirty details on social media — and we do mean dirty.

"I must truly love him," Underwood writes. "Who can relate?" Video of Fisher's dirty clothes spread across the floor start a montage soundtracked by Underwood and Jason Aldean's "If I Didn't Love You." The duet is more of a lost-love song, but the theme works for any vegetarian willing to put up with a large herd of deer heads on the wall. That's just the start of it.

Fisher's dog Zero almost looks shocked to be in the "If I Didn't Love You" category. The taxidermy wolf owns it.

Underwood and Fisher celebrated 11 years of marriage in July. The couple have two kids, 6-year-old Isaiah and 2-year-old Jacob. Her husband is a retired NHL player now connected to the hunting apparel company Catchin' Deers.

Underwood is busy preparing for her new Las Vegas residency, which will begin in December. She's also been nominated for the Entertainer of the Year award at the 2021 CMA Awards, set for Nov. 10. She doesn't share many family photos or BTS family moments on social media, but on occasion, fans will get a look behind the curtain to see things like Isaiah playing baseball.