Carrie Underwood’s Husband, Mike Fisher, on Vaccine Mandates: ‘It’s Time to Fight for Our Medical Freedom’

Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher says he stands with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and supports the right to choose what goes into his body, especially as it pertains to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Furthermore, he calls the firing of a person over their medical choice "un-American and unacceptable."

The former NHL player's statement on Instagram comes in response to criticism of Rodgers, who caught the COVID-19 virus this week after previously indicating he was vaccinated.

"I stand with @aaronrodgers12 I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience," Fisher writes. "I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated."

He then takes aim at both the NFL and NHL for how they've handled vaccinations.

Fisher's statement that vaccinated and unvaccinated people spread the COVID-19 virus at "basically the same rate" is untrue. Last month, NBC News cited a University of Oxford study that shows that those who came into contact with someone with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 was between 36 and 65 percent less likely to contract the virus (depending on brand of vaccine) than someone who came into contact with someone who was unvaccinated. Multiple outlets — including the Atlantic — point out that vaccinated people are simply far less likely to get the virus in the first place. Still, Fisher says both the NHL and NFL are ignoring the science and punishing unvaccinated players with restrictions.

"If they really cared about people’s health they would have daily testing for all," he says, "But these past 2 years has clearly shown us that this is not about our health, it’s about control over our lives."

In late October, the NFL reported that more than 94 percent of players were vaccinated. NPR shares that all but four NHL players (98 to 99 percent) are vaccinated.

Rodgers is among the few who aren't — he says he is allergic to ingredients in the vaccines, a revelation that came after he was diagnosed. Last summer, when asked if he was vaccinated, he said, "Yeah, I've been immunized." In reality, he underwent separate medical protocols to protect him from the virus.

Talking to Pat McAfee, the Green Bay Packers' star said he followed nearly all protocols for unvaccinated players in the NFL.

Fisher has been outspoken about the right to choose in recent months, but his statement on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 6) has been his strongest to date. Underwood has not share her thoughts on the issue, and the couple has not revealed if either of them have received the COVID-19 vaccine.