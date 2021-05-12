Carrie Underwood is coming soon to Las Vegas. The singer and multi-time Female Vocalist of the Year just announced a six-date residency at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency will follow a venue-opening residency from Celine Dion.

Underwood's six shows are scheduled for Dec. 1, 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11, 2021/ The wording of a press release leaves open the possibility for more dates soon. Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are also planning residencies at the new venue for early 2022.

Tickets for Underwood's Las Vegas residency go on sale to the general public on May 24 at 10AM PT, through Axs.com.

This is the 38-year-old's first Las Vegas residency. Aside from six festival dates in 2021, there was nothing on her official tour calendar prior to this announcement. The name Reflection, she says, comes from how the show will reflect her 16-year journey since winning American Idol in 2005.

Underwood plans to donate $1 from every ticket sold to Make-a-Wish Foundation. The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas is a 5,000-seat theater, scheduled to open in November.

The news is not a total surprise. Last month Underwood and the other three artists slated for new residencies starred in a commercial for the resort. The Stay Fabulous campaign debuted during the 2021 Academy Awards.

The venue promises clear sight lines: The furthest seat from the stage will be only 150 feet away, about half a football field. The multi-level venue will also feature a state-of-the-art sound system.

Bryan's residency begins on Feb. 11.