Bottle Engraving Coming To Cheyenne Liquor Stores

Some people are really into collecting nice bottles of liquor. I personally have a few bottles of "do not touch" bottles of bourbon that only get cracked during special occasions, so I get it. Another really cool luxury that you can have with your collection are special engravements on your bottles. It's a really cool way to say something special to the bottle collector in your life, I mean, hey, Father's Day is right around the corner now, or you could just have a special line of encouragement when you look at it.

Whether you're that special bottle collector, looking for a gift or just wanting to have a cool talking piece in your house, I've got good news for you, bottle engraving is coming to Cheyenne, or at least, the company that rolls into town from time to time to do bottle engravements will be in a few Cheyenne liquor stores.

As far as I can tell, there are only two stores in Cheyenne offering this awesome service. First off, Town And Country Supermarket Liquors, not only do they have the cool dog in their TV commercials, they're bringing in the bottle engraving van on Wednesday May 19th from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm.

The second store doing this is DT's Discount Liquors. You can catch the engraving van Thursday May 20th from 2pm to 6pm. So you have two days with different times to get your engraving on.

Another important note is that only select bottles will be engraved. The list of bottles that you can get engraved are pretty impressive, too. Check these out.

Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select, Rye or Barrel Proof 750ML

Gentlemen Jack 375ML, 750ML and 1.75L

Sinatra 1L

Woodford Reserve 375ML, 750ML and 1.75L

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked 375ML, 750ML and 1.75L

Herradura Silver, Reposada, Anejo, or Ultra 750ML

No matter your preference, there is no shortage of what you could get engraved and enjoy at home.