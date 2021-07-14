Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, hit the water to do some fishing, and the country superstar turned to social media to share several pictures of herself having fun and soaking up the sun in her bikini.

The 38-year-old singer and workout enthusiast holds up fish of various sizes in a post on Wednesday (July 14), while wearing a zebra-striped bikini and coordinating sunglasses and standing in a boat. In the pictures, she alternates smiling and making funny faces, with Fisher and a beautiful lake visible in the background.

Though Underwood is clearly enjoying herself with her catches, the animal-loving star is quick to note that she's catching and then releasing the fish.

"Feeeeeeshies!" Underwood writes to accompany her post, adding several fish emojis and the hashtags #CatchAndRelease #JustSayinHi #Outdoors #LakeLife.

Underwood has been a vegetarian and mostly vegan for decades.

The singer and her former NHL player husband, who played for the Nashville Predators at the time he retired, have been getting in some great relaxation time recently. In late June, Underwood posted photos from a family vacation the couple took with their two sons to Wind River Ranch in northern Colorado, which also provides Christian teachings and organizes group conversations and music for guests.

The couple also celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on July 10, with each turning to social media to share sweet pictures and loving words to mark the occasion.

"11 years have sure flown by!" Underwood wrote, while Fisher called her "the best partner I could imagine."

