Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Post Very Different Valentine’s Day Tributes

Carrie Underwood and her husband loved on one another on Valentine's Day, sort of. The couple posted separate pictures to social media on Sunday (Feb. 14), but neither is winning any sort of romance awards.

The singer's message was one of love, albeit a begrudging one. "Anyone who knows me knows that Valentine's Day is my least favorite holiday," she explains.

"I can't put my finger on exactly why that is," Underwood adds, "but it may be because I want my true love to love me 'extra special' for 365 days out of the year ... not just on the one day that he's 'supposed' to."

A sweet photo of the couple smiling in front of a snowy landscape framed her caption. A red snowmobile rests behind them.

Fisher's picture turned up in his Instagram Story, and let's just say it wasn't a look Underwood will be using for any promotional spots soon. The throwback screengrab from a performance — was it '80s night? — finds her mid-note, eyebrows raised.

"My valentine," he writes with a heart eyes emoji. "Love you @carrieunderwood."

Instagram/MFisher1212

The couple of 10 years actually share photos of themselves together very rarely. Underwood's last duo pic came in October, while Fisher's is from a fishing trip in August.

Underwood and Fisher got married on July 10, 2010, and now have sons together, Isaiah and Jacob. He's since retired from the NHL, while she remains as busy as ever with two albums dropping within six months: Her a holiday album My Gift arrived in the fall, while a gospel album called My Savior is set for March 26.