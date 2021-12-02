Carrie Underwood has added six additional shows to her Las Vegas residency, after stunning fans with a sold-out opening night that did not disappoint.

Underwood kicked off her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (Dec. 1), marking both the start of her first-ever residency and the opening night of the new venue. Underwood played to a capacity crowd at the 5,000-seat, state-of-the-art venue, presenting a show that juxtaposed her catalog of hits from across the last 15 years with dancers, aerialists, a virtual orchestra and more, and the demand for future dates is so high that she has announced an additional run of dates for May of 2022.

The country superstar will perform new dates on May 11, 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21, with those shows slated to go on sale to the public on Monday (Dec. 6) at 10AM PST. Tickets will be available via the Resorts World website or AXS.com, and there are also a limited number of VIP and special ticket packages available.

The new Resorts World Theatre is the largest and tallest in Las Vegas, and it offers a one-of-a-kind visual experience to fans; due to its height, the furthest seat is only 150 feet from the stage, presenting spectacular views of the action from every seat in the house.

“It’s such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas," Underwood says in a press release. "I’m so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas.”

Underwood still has a handful of dates to play on Dec. 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11 in 2021. There are also dates slated for March 23, 25, 26 and 30, as well as April 1 and 2 in 2022.