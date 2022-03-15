Carrie Underwood's next musical chapter has a name. The country music hitmaker says a new song called "Ghost Story" is coming on Friday (March 18). She also left fans with an extended clip of the song.

The new, 10-second-long clip of "Ghost Story" offers just a few additional notes beyond what Underwood released on Monday (March 14). A driving, percussive beat pins an ethereal mood. This clip is fairly compared to the opening moments of "Two Black Cadillacs," a defining song from her Blown Away album from 2012.

The title also leans in on themes Underwood has explored previously. Death and revenge — even revenge killing — can be found across her catalog. The title track of the Blown Away album finds the protagonist locking herself in a cellar as a tornado rips through her house. Her abusive father lies asleep on the couch, with the lyrics making clear his death was as much a result of the storm as it was his daughter's unwillingness to wake him.

On Storyteller (2015), a character named Jenny slips something in the whiskey of an abusive husband on a song called "Church Bells." Elsewhere, Cassie O'Grady gets her comeuppance on "Choctaw County Affair."

The songwriters for "Ghost Story" have not yet been revealed, and a deep dive of publisher repositories finds no clues as to the nature of the song or its lyrics. It represents Underwood's first country release since songs from her Cry Pretty album, released in 2018. While Underwood has dropped two specialty albums since, she's not had a single on the radio since "Drinking Alone" peaked in May 2020.

This new song comes in what could be a very sweet season for Underwood. Earlier this month she won the ACM Single of the Year alongside Jason Aldean for their duet "If I Didn't Love You." Next month are the annual CMT Awards, this time on CBS. While nominations for the CMTs aren't released until Wednesday (March 16), the 39-year-old has typically fared very well during the fan-voted show. Lifetime she has eight Video of the Year awards in addition to wins in several other categories.