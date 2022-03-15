PhotoFest! 4A Boys Basketball Final-Thunder Basin Vs. Chey. East

Thunder Basin finished 2nd at the 4A Boys Basketball State Tournament in 2021. The Bolts made the next logical step forward by winning the state title on Saturday in Casper with a 52-42 win over Cheyenne East. This is a group of guys that have been playing together since youth basketball in Gillette and this team put it all together to go 22-3. Plus, it wasn't easy to knock off an East team that had loads of talent.

We have a ton of pics from the championship game compliments of regalophoto.com so enjoy the gallery we have!

