Marvel has produced a lot of shows in a short amount of time on Disney+. In a little over 15 months, we’ve already gotten five full seasons of five different Marvel Cinematic Universe shows, with a sixth premiering by the end of this month. The nice part about all these series is how different they’ve all been. WandaVision was a tour through TV history and a mystery-romance. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a globe-trotting action show. Loki was a time-travel story. What If...? was an animated anthology, and Hawkeye was a New York crime story.

That trend of mixing things up continues with Ms. Marvel which is Marvel’s first stab at a teen drama. As you can see in the show’s first full trailer below, Ms. Marvel borrows ideas and visual motifs from the long tradition of teen and high school sitcoms. The trailer also reveals that the show is less than three months away. Take a look:

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

There’s also a new poster for the series as well.

Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney+ on June 8.

Sign up for Disney here.

Every Marvel Disney+ Show, Ranked From Worst to Best One year into Marvel Studios’ dive into television, here are all their shows so far.