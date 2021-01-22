Carrie Underwood’s Son Is Following Daddy’s Example in Cute Birthday Picture

Carrie Underwood's birthday message to her now-2-year-old son, Jacob, was soft and sweet. Mike Fisher's birthday post was appropriately sporty and stylish.

The couple's youngest son turned two on Thursday (Jan. 21), and in wishing him a happy day, the singer recalled how hard it was to bring him into the world. She and Fisher endured the heartbreak of several miscarriages before Jacob was born. They also have a son in Isaiah, who turns six next month.

"We longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you," Underwood writes. "Today you are two. You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God."

Fisher, a retired NHL pro, also spoke to the joy they get from Jacob's silliness. But where his wife posted a birth image, his was more recent. Wearing Batman pajamas, the little boy is standing in ice skates, in the house!

"You've brought so much joy to our family the last 2 years!" Fisher says of his youngest. "Your laugh may just be the best thing in the world ... Can’t wait to see what God has in store for you in the years ahead!"

Combined, the two pictures are nearing a million likes, and stars like Tanya Tucker, Lindsay Ell and Colton Dixon commented on them.

Jacob was born just months after Underwood released her last studio album of country songs, Cry Pretty (2018). Since then she's toured, released a holiday album called My Gift (2020) and recorded a new gospel album called My Savior, slated for release this March.

While the couple doesn't share too many pictures of their boys on social media, birthdays have proven to be an exception. Last year the country singer even gave fans a gallery that centered on Jacob's love of cake.