Carter Faith's new single "Joyride" is, as she puts it, "the love song for small-town daydreamers." It's premiering exclusively via The Boot; press play below to listen.

Faith's voice is the sonic version of the heart-eyes emoji as she sings, "Take this fast car nowhere slow / 'Cause, baby, you're my open road / It don't matter where we've been / It don't matter where we go / 'Cause lovin' you's a joyride ...," over a dreamy, poppy melody with a slight twang. She's lovestruck, and listeners can feel it.

"Sometimes love feels like a fast car going 100MPH on an open road all on its own, and all you have to do is just be with each other to experience that magic," Faith tells The Boot. "This song is about the real stuff, the exciting stuff, feeling young, feeling that passion, and every other good thing that love fills your ribcage with."

"Joyride" is the first single from a forthcoming EP from Faith, her first since signing with Altadena and Pound It Out Loud. The Davidson, N.C., native is self-taught on both guitar and piano, and moved to Nashville to study songwriting at Belmont University.

Faith is a veteran of both the Bluebird Cafe and the Listening Room cafe, well-known songwriter-focused venues in Nashville. She's also played shows with, among others, Cole Swindell and RaeLynn.

"Joyride" is due out widely on Friday (June 11) and available to pre-save now. Visit CarterFaith.com to keep up with her goings-on.