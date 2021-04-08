Casper College Rodeo Teams Turn in Strong Efforts in Torrington

The college rodeo season rolled through Torrington last week and the Casper College teams enjoyed some success in that event. On the men's side, T-Bird cowboy Quinten Taylor took 1st in the building with a 77 in the 2nd go-round to finish with 148 on 2. The Nanton, Alberta native also took 6th in the saddle bronc.

Jack Skavdahl, who hails from Harrison, Nebraska took the top honors in the saddle bronc with 143 on 2. His teammates, Clayton Atkinson and Ben Kukowski placed 4th and 5th in that event respectively. Team ropers Carson and Kellan Johnson took 1st in Torrington and that pair is currently ranked 9th in the country.

On the ladies' side, Casper College took 6th at the Lancer Rodeo and Sheridan native Jenna Hoffman took first in the barrel racing with a combined time of 30.93. Emily Knust placed 4th in the goat tying with a 15.1 combined time and she hails from Burwell, Nebraska.

We have some video of some of the Casper College efforts in the Torrington rodeo so take a look. The annual Ropin' and Riggin' Days hosted by Casper College will be next weekend

