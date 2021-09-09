Haiden Thompson Shines at 1st Fall Rodeo of 2021

Haiden Thompson of Yoder is the defending national champion in high school rodeo after placing 1st at the National Finals in Lincoln, Nebraska this past summer. The fall rodeo season in Wyoming began over the weekend in Douglas and Thompson was at the top of her game.

In Saturday's session, she placed first in the goat-tying in 6.53, 2nd in the barrel racing in 18.031, and 5th in the breakaway roping in 4 and 1. In Sunday's performance, Thompson was first in the breakaway roping in 2.36, 2nd in the goat tying in 7.25, and placed 12th in the barrels with a clocking of 18.115. So that's a great way to start the season.

On the ladies' side in Douglas on Saturday, Carter Howell of Huntley was first in the barrel racing in 10.029, with Ashlyn Goven of Rozet taking first in the breakaway roping in 2.99. Rayne Grant of Wheatland had the best time in the pole bending in 20.455. Then on Sunday, Morgan Watts from Eden was #1 in the barrels in 17.681, Tavy Leno of Sheridan was 1st in the goat tying in 7.25. Rayne Grant of Wheatland made it 2 for 2 in the pole bending in 20.084

For the boys in Friday's performance in Douglas, Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis and Tuker Caracato of Saratoga tied for first in the bareback with a 68. Jasper Brower from Big Piney led the bull riding with a 67, Roady Marsh of Minatare, Nebraska had a 69 in the saddle bronc with Chance Sorenson from Arvada posting a 16.53 in the steer wrestling. The first-place pair in team roping on Friday was Rayne Grant of Wheatland and Nicholas Albrecht from Sheridan. The top time in the tie-down roping was turned in by Talon Larson of Gillette in 12.140.

Then on Sunday for the guys, Jasper Brower recorded a 65 in the bareback, Gillette's Hayden Welsh had a 72 in the bull-riding which was the best effort of the day, Miles Ashurst from Lusk took first place in the saddle bronc with a 64. Chance Sorenson made it 2 for 2 in the steer wrestling with a 7.46. In the team roping, Talon Larson along with Jace Rourke from Gillette had an 8 and 4. Teagan Binder of Merino had an 11.11 to place first in the tie-down roping.

We do have a video to share with you about the exploits of Haiden Thompson in Douglas. Enjoy!

