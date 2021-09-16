The College Rodeo Season is Underway!

The 2021 college rodeo season kicked off over the weekend with the annual Shawn Dubie Memorial at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. The University of Wyoming men's team set a school record with 945 points as Garrett Uptain won the saddle bronc and Donny Profitt took first in the bareback. LCCC had a strong rodeo too as William Girard took first in the steer wrestling with Chance Derner winning the tie-down roping and the all-around thanks to 1st place finish in the team roping with Chasyn Ystaas.

On the ladies' side, Gillette College was the victor in Cheyenne as Ellie Bard won the all-around. She won the barrel racing with a combined time of 36.10 and she placed 2nd in the breakaway roping with a combined time of 10 flat.

She graduated from Big Horn H.S. and competed in the National High School Finals rodeo in 2018 and was the Wyoming State Champion in the all-around that season. After battling some injuries, she is on top of her game with the big Chadron State rodeo coming up this weekend.

Enjoy our video with Ms. Bard and her excellent performance last week in Cheyenne.

Chuck Coon

Townsquare Media

Get our free mobile app

Esterbrook, Wyoming Fall 2020

Code Of The West: Wyoming State Code of Ethics