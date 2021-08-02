Hailey Kinsel Wins CFD Barrel Racing Championship

Cotulla, Texas native Hailey Kinsel knows a thing or three about barrel racing and that knowledge propelled her to the Cheyenne Frontier Days championship on Sunday. In the opening round, she ran 17.56 to take 4th place and earn $3404. Kinsel won the 2nd round with a clocking of 17.22 so that gave her $5499 and an 8th place finish in the 3rd round added another 916 dollars.

But the big payday was on Sunday when she won the short-go with a time of 17.30 to take home $5819 plus an additional $10,997 for winning the average. So that's quite a haul for the four-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier. Kinsel took 2nd in the world standings last year and surpassed 1 million dollars in career earnings.

Kinsel is a two-time world champion in barrel racing and back in 2018, she won four rounds at the National Finals Rodeo and finished the season with over $350,000 in earnings. In the 2019 season, Kinsel was the world champion again and won over $141,000 at the National Finals alone.

Cheyenne Frontier Days was the 3rd rodeo that she has won this season but her first the Daddy of 'Em All. That's not an easy thing to do considering that there were 205 entries in the barrel racing in Cheyenne and most rodeos have a ton of entries, to begin with. In addition, those horses are going a lot faster than you think and it takes hours of training and patience to be a world champion.

Kinsel was a gymnast until she was 11 years old and attended Texas A& M University. Needless to say, she was happy with her efforts on Sunday in Old Cheyenne.

