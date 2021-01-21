Cause of Latest Hitching Post Fire Still Under Investigation

Investigators are still trying to piece together what caused last week's fire at the vacant Hitching Post Inn.

According to a press release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue, firefighters were called to the scene at 1600 W. Lincolnway at 12:47 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, and arrived to find "a large amount of fire inside the structure."

Crews worked quickly to get the blaze under control and remained on the scene for about 17 hours until the fire was fully extinguished.

CFR says no fatalities were reported.

Once a hot spot for lobbyists and state lawmakers who stayed there during the annual legislative session, "The Hitch" has been an eyesore ever since a September 2010 fire, later ruled to be arson, destroyed a large portion of the hotel.

The city condemned the hotel in December 2018, saying it was "unsafe for human habitation" and "unreasonable to repair," and a purchase agreement was on the table with a hotel developer, but that fell through when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

