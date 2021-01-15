Friday Fire Marks Latest Chapter For Former Cheyenne Landmark

Details are still sparse on an early-morning fire at the Hitching Post Inn on West Lincolnway in Cheyenne.

Firefighters were reportedly called out to fight the blaze at around 1:30 a.m.

It may not look like it now, but the Hitching Post was once the favored temporary home for Wyoming lawmakers and other movers and shakers. Townsquare Media of Cheyenne's Rick Roddam reprised the history of the Hitching Post in an article you can see here.

In regard to the fire this morning, Bryan Austin shot this video of the fire around 6 a.m. today

A major fire at the inn in 2010 was ruled as arson.

Hitching Post Inn fire January 15, 2021

