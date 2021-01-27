City Orders Hitching Post Inn to Be Demolished After Recent Fire

The City of Cheyenne announced Wednesday that it has, once again, ordered the owner of the vacant Hitching Post Inn to demolish and remove the structure.

The recent order comes on the heels of a Jan. 15 fire, after which the five buildings on the property at 1600 W. Lincolnway were deemed unsafe.

The city is giving the owner, Victory Real Estate Management LLC, 180 days to demolish four of the buildings, and 200 days to demolish the building on the far north end of the property.

If Victory fails to comply with the order, the city says it will begin the demolition process at the company's expense.

Once a hot spot for lobbyists and state lawmakers who stayed there during the annual legislative session, "The Hitch" has been an eyesore ever since a September 2010 fire, later ruled to be arson, destroyed a large portion of the hotel.

The city condemned the hotel in December 2018 and a purchase agreement was on the table with a hotel developer, but that fell through when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

MORE:

City Notices of Unsafe Structures, Demolition Order for Hitching Post (January 21) - TAP TO ENLARGE AND ZOOM



Enter your number to get our free mobile app