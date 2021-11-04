Cheyenne Police Investigating Altercation at South High School

Cheyenne police are investigating an altercation that occurred in the South High School parking lot Thursday morning.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. after a former student struck a current student with the handle of a firearm and then fled the scene.

"Police have identified a person of interest," said Farkas. "The victim sustained minor injuries."

Farkas says police have upped their presence at the school out of an abundance of caution.

