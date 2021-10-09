CDC Announces Recall Of Seafood Bought In Colorado Stores

The Federal Centers For Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] has announced a recall of seafood sold at Colorado Safeway, Albertsons, and Sprouts grocery stores due to possible salmonella food poisoning.

According to the CDC, the recall includes the following

''Seafood distributed by Northeast Seafood Products of Denver, Colorado

Distributed to restaurants and grocery stores in Colorado through October 7, 2021

Sold at seafood counters in Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts grocery stores in Colorado

Seafood types include Haddock, Monkfish, Bone-in Trout, Grouper, Red Snapper, Red Rock Cod, Ocean Perch, Pacific Cod, Halibut, Coho Salmon, Atlantic Salmon Portions, Lane Snapper, Tilapia, All Natural Salmon Fillet, Pacific Sole, and Farm Raised Striped Bass

Products were distributed fresh but may have been frozen later by consumers and businesses

Sick people reported eating a variety of types of raw and cooked seafood in restaurants and grocery stores. Northeast Seafood Products was identified as a common supplier where some ill people ate or shopped.''

The CDC included the following information in a release about the recall:

What You Should Do:

Do not eat recalled seafood products. Throw them away or return them to the store.

If you don’t know whether the seafood you bought from an Albertsons, Safeway, or Sprouts grocery store in Colorado is from Northeast Seafood Products, don’t eat it. Throw it away.

Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled product using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

In general, people who are at higher risk for serious foodborne illness should not eat any raw fish or raw shellfish. Cook seafood properly to kill harmful germs.

Contact a healthcare provider if you have severe Salmonella symptoms.



About Salmonella:

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramping 6 hours to 6 days after eating contaminated food.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other parts of the body.

Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.

So far no deaths have been reported in connection with the seafood.

