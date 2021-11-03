Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Now Providing COVID Vaccine for Kids Ages 5-11
The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is now providing COVID-19 vaccines to people age 5 and older.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday night approved Pfizer's shots for children ages 5 to 11.
The kid vaccine -- just a third of the dose given to teens and adults -- requires two shots three weeks apart.
Children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully covered by Christmas.
The CLCHD is also still offering $100 gift cards to residents who get fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, 41.49 percent of Laramie County's population had been fully vaccinated, slightly more than the statewide rate of 39.94 percent, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
