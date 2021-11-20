Wyoming Health Officials Urge COVID Booster Shots

The Wyoming Department of Health is urging people who are eligible for the COVID booster shots to get one in light of new national guidelines.

According to a WDH news release issued on Friday:

National experts have updated their booster recommendations to include anyone 18 and over who received their second Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose at least six months ago and anyone 18 and over who received a Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised the booster recommendations following authorization by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

“COVID-19 vaccines continue to be safe and effective against COVID-19, including the variants, and are especially good at protecting against severe illness,” Harrist said. “We’re learning that a single booster dose for fully vaccinated adults can enhance and extend the strong protection these vaccines provide.”

The shots are being offered free of charge.