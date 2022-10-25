Celebrate Halloween On Ice This Saturday

Join Toyota of Laramie and High Altitude Skating this weekend and celebrate Halloween on ice!

Spooky Family Skate Night is the perfect opportunity to introduce kids and adults to ice skating. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, all are welcome to join in on the icy fun!

There will also be a costume competition, so come in your costumes for a chance to win a $25 gift card! Just make sure to be safe and not trample on them while you skate. Will we be seeing lots of Elsas on the ice?

Get your photo taken, and they'll be shared on Facebook. The ones with the most likes, comments, and shares win! So get all your friends, families, teachers, and neighbors, to start liking and sharing!

The costume competition will have four categories;

Best Family Costume

Best Costume Under Age 10

Best Costume Age 10-17

Best Costume Over Age 18

The Event

Date: Saturday, October 29

Saturday, October 29 Time: 6 PM to 8 PM

6 PM to 8 PM Location: Laramie Ice & Event Center (3510 E. Garfield St)

Laramie Ice & Event Center (3510 E. Garfield St) Cost: $5/person suggested donation

$5/person suggested donation For more information, click HERE.