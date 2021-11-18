Chase Involving Stolen SUV Ends With Fire, Cheyenne Man’s Arrest

A man is behind bars after Cheyenne police say he stole an SUV, then led them on a short chase Thursday afternoon.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says it all started around 1:25 p.m. when officers were called to a report of a stolen vehicle near the 1000 block of W. 5th Street.

"It was reported that a male, later identified as Jason Nelson, 50, of Cheyenne, entered and stole a Buick Envision that was left running and unattended outside of a residence," Farkas said in a news release.

Farkas says a chase ensued about 20 minutes later, after officers using a cell phone left in the Buick and its OnStar system located the SUV traveling northbound on Pinion Drive.

"Officers continued to follow the Buick south on College Drive toward Campstool Road," said Farkas. "The vehicle entered the westbound College on-ramp to I-80 and the OnStar system remotely slowed the vehicle down."

After swerving off the ramp and into a field, Nelson reportedly took off on foot but was arrested a short time later on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook

Farkas says heat from the vehicles ignited dry grass which caused two unoccupied patrol vehicles and the Buick to catch fire, but no injuries were reported.

