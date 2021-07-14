Chase Opened Wyoming’s First Retail Branch in Cheyenne This Week
The first retail branch in Wyoming from JP Morgan Chase opened this week in Cheyenne at 3502 Dell Range Blvd. Chase is also looking to bring more locations to the state in the near future.
According to Wyoming Business Report, Cheyenne's Mayor Patrick Collins had some promising words to say about what the new Chase retail branch means for Cheyenne and its residents:
When America’s largest bank chooses to open in Cheyenne, it really validates the work that we’ve been doing to prepare and grow our economy...I love the saying, ‘You’re either green and growing, or you’re ripe and rotting,’ and I really feel like Cheyenne is green and growing.
Chase's new retail branch in Cheyenne features a new state-of-the-art layout along with innovative technology that will available for use to customers and businesses. Some other unique features of the new retail branch are self-service transaction areas, a drive-thru ATM, two ATMs inside the branch, and one more ATM on the outside of the branch.
The hours for the new Chase retail branch are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday The ATMs will be accessible for customer 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The new retail branch is already making its mark in helping out the Cheyenne community. For Wednesday's (July 14th) virtual Day of Giving, they volunteered with Habitat for Humanity’s latest Veterans Build and gave a donation of $5,000 to Climb Wyoming.
The new Chase retail branch also has job openings that are open, starting at $16 per hour.
Chase is looking to open another Wyoming branch in Jackson to help support its 90,000 customers in the state, as well as the 11,000 business clients throughout the state. With another branch opening in Montana later this summer, Chase will have locations in all 48 contiguous states throughout the U.S.
