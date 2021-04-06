Check Out This Piebald Mule Deer Near Colorado Highway

Ok, I admit...I had to google to see what Piebald meant and here's what I came up with... A piebald or pied animal is one that has a pattern of unpigmented spots (white) on a pigmented background of hair, feathers or scales.

Now that we got that into the open, I have to admit, not only have I never heard of a "piebald animal", I've never seen one...until now.

Get our free mobile app

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the mule deer was spotted off Colorado Highway 160 by resident Tim Sullivan. Talk about being in the right place at the right time...these things are REALLY rare.

Seeing that the chances of seeing one of these are 1 in 500,000, it's very rare to capture one like this in a picture in the wild. Pretty crazy to see an almost completely white deer with only a little brown around its neck and shoulders.

This coloration is caused by a genetic abnormality that causes some of the deer's pigment cells not to be able to produce color, resulting in a white coloration. These deer are uncommon because it requires both parents to have the recessive gene.

I've been seeing and hearing about poachers being even more active in the past year so hopefully those knuckleheads won't have this beautiful animal mounted on a wall.

Let's hope this deer is able to continue to roam freely and happily in the wild...where it belongs.