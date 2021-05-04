Cheney Calls Trump Election Claims ‘The Big Lie’

Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney is refusing to back down in her war of words with former President Donald Trump.

Cheney on Monday tweeted the following:

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.

Cheney's comments on Twitter came after Trump issued the following statement:

''The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE! "

The former president has been claiming since election day in 2020 that the presidential election was stolen by widespread voting fraud. At least 86 lawsuits were filed by the Trump campaign over the election, but none were successful in changing the outcome.

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for impeachment in January. That vote followed the January 6 riots in Washington D.C. in which angry mobs stormed the U.S. Capitol building in protest of alleged voter fraud and what they claimed was a "rigged" presidential election.

Trump has denied any responsibility for the riots, but Cheney has accused him of inciting his followers to violence.

In response to Cheney's comments on Twitter, Republican congressional candidate and state Representative Chuck Gray posted the following comments on Facebook: ''Liz Cheney is a liar! Liz told us that she would represent us, but it was another lie by Lefty Liz."

Another congressional candidate, Wyoming Senator Anthony Bouchard, commented Monday on Twitter: ''The Swamp Lizard will have to come up for air soon, and when she does, she'll find the other critters staking out the pecking order.''

It was not immediately clear whether Bouchard's twitter comments were specifically in response to Cheney's remarks earlier in the day.