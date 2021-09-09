Cheney On Trump Endorsing Hageman: ”Bring it”

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney took to Twitter on Thursday morning to respond to former President Donald Trump's endorsement of Harriet Hageman for the Wyoming congressional seat Cheney Currently holds.

Cheney's two-word response: "Bring It."

Cheney's campaign further released the following statement:

“I am honored to represent the people of Wyoming and proud of my strong conservative record. I look forward to an extended public debate about the importance of the rule of law and the solemn duty of elected officials to uphold their oath to the Constitution. It is tragic that some in this race have sacrificed those principles, and their duty to the people of Wyoming, out of fear and in favor of loyalty to a former president who deliberately misled the American people about the 2020 election, provoked an attack on the U.S. Capitol, and failed to perform his duties as president as the violence ensued.” -Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Hageman formally joined the race for Wyoming's congressional seat on Thursday, and Trump endorsed her about an hour later. Hageman and Cheney are only two of several candidates running for the seat.

Those candidates include state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, state Rep. Chuck Gray, Cheyenne attorney Darin Smith, and several other candidates.

Cheney has been a Trump arch-nemesis ever since voting to impeach the then-President in January. Cheney has accused Trump of lying about the 2020 presidential election being rigged and said he incited his followers to storm the capitol building in the Jan. 6 riots in Washington D.C.

Trump has called Cheney a "RINO'' and a warmonger (among other insults) and appears to have made defeating her re-election bid a top priority.

