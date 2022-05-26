Trump On Wyoming Governor Gordon: “Has Not Been Too Helpful”

Former President Donald Trump has never been shy about voicing his opinions on officeholders and political candidates. That tendency was very apparent in an interview the former President conducted with Glenn Woods on the Wake-Up Wyoming program this week.

The 45th president called into Woods' program ahead of a planned rally in Casper on Saturday. On the subject of Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, Trump told Woods that "You have a governor that has not been too helpful, I must tell you." It was not immediately clear what Trump meant regarding Gordon, a one-term Republican running for re-election this year.

Governor Gordon's office declined to comment on Trump's remarks when contacted on Wednesday afternoon.

But not surprisingly, the former President saved his most pointed comments for Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a Trump arch-nemesis who has blamed Trump for instigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. Trump said of Cheney " all of a sudden, she was just radical left," adding "She's now the Democrats best asset, they quote her all the time." He went on to say of Cheney, "She's just gone bad, really bad."

By contrast, the 45th President was highly complimentary of his chosen candidate to replace Cheney, Harriet Hageman. ''I just thought that she was very good, and your wonderful Senator, up there, who is a wonderful person, by the way, was very strong on her and wanted her very badly."

Trump did not specify whether he was talking about John Barrasso or Cynthia Lummis, both of whom are Republican U.S. Senators from Wyoming.

But in general. Trump said people he spoke to were "pushing hard for her, much harder than anyone else." He went on to say of Hageman, "her campaign has been strong; she's doing very well."

You can see a video of the entire interview with Woods here.