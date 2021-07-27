Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney on Tuesday morning issued a statement on the death of former Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi.

Enzi, who represented Wyoming in the U.S. Senate from 1997-2020, passed away on Tuesday evening from injuries he had suffered in a bicycling accident.

Enzi was 77. Cheney issued the following statement:

“This is a sad day for Wyoming and for America. Mike was an absolute giant in our state and his sudden loss just months after retiring from the U.S. Senate is difficult for all of us to accept.

“I had the privilege of working with Mike for four years in Congress. He was a mentor and teacher and you could be sure any event that included Mike would be better because of his intellect, his dedication, determination and wonderful dry sense of humor. His love of Wyoming was surpassed only by his love of Diana and his kids and grandchildren.

“Mike was a straight-shooter, an honest broker, and a soft-spoken but powerful advocate for the causes he cared deeply about. Whether it was pushing for fiscal discipline as head of the Senate Budget Committee or fighting for the needs of Wyoming’s energy industry, Mike was always guided by principle and conviction. His worldview was shaped by the lessons he learned during his formative years when he served the people of Gillette as the city’s Mayor and in both chambers of the state legislature, and those core beliefs never wavered throughout his 20 years representing Wyoming in the U.S. Senate. He also took great pride in his office’s topnotch constituent service operation, continuing the tradition of federal lawmakers working tirelessly on behalf of the needs of the people of Wyoming that lives on to this day.

“Mike loved Wyoming’s magnificent outdoors and he was a firm believer that a fly rod and a day on the river could fix just about anything.

“While we mourn his passing, our condolences go out to his wife of more than 50 years, Diana, his three children, and his grandchildren. The legacy he leaves behind will never be forgotten and his memory will be guide for us long into the future. I ask the people of Wyoming and across the country to join me in extending our most profound sympathies to his family and loved ones.”