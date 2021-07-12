Cheyenne and Laramie County School Calendars for 2021-2022 School Year

When is the first day of school? When is Christmas vacation? These are just a couple of the questions that will start being very important again as summer comes to a close.

The 2021-2022 school year is about to start across Wyoming. One of the most important pieces of information the parent of a student need is the school calendar. But, where do you get one? Can you trust a paper copy to make its way from the teacher, into a backpack, and then into your hands in a timely manner. Maybe, but why risk it.

Here are the calendars for the 2021-2022 school year for Laramie County School District #1 (LCSD#1): the public schools in Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Laramie County School District #2 (LCSD#2).



LCSD#1 School year calendar for the 2021-2022 school year (DOWNLOAD IT HERE)

First day of Classes at LCSD#1: August 23

Labor Day Holiday: September 6

Thanksgiving Break: November 26-24

Winter Break: December 20-31

MLK/Equality Day Holiday: January 17

Presidents’ Day Holiday: February 21

Spring Break: March 28 -April 1

Memorial Day Holiday: May 30

Last Day of Classes: June 3 (this may change because of snow days)

Cheyenne Class of 2022 Graduation dates:

May 27 Central Graduation, 4 p.m.

May 28 East Graduation, 10 a.m.

May 28 South Graduation, 1 p.m

May 26 Triumph Graduation, 4 p.m.

Looking into the future? Here's a link to the 2022-2023 LCSD#1 calendar

LCSD#2 School year calendar for the 2021-2022 school year (DOWNLOAD IT HERE)

This includes Burns, Pine Bluffs, Carpenter, and Albin.

First day of Classes at LCSD#2: August 23

Labor Day Holiday: September 6

Thanksgiving Break: November 26-24

Winter Break: December 20-31

Spring Break: April 15-18

Last Day of Classes: May 26

LCSD#2 Class of 2020 Graduation Dates:

Burns High School Graduation at May 22, 2022, 1:00 pm

Pine Bluffs High School Graduation May 22, 2022, at 4:00 pm

