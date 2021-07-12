Cheyenne and Laramie County School Calendars for 2021-2022 School Year
When is the first day of school? When is Christmas vacation? These are just a couple of the questions that will start being very important again as summer comes to a close.
The 2021-2022 school year is about to start across Wyoming. One of the most important pieces of information the parent of a student need is the school calendar. But, where do you get one? Can you trust a paper copy to make its way from the teacher, into a backpack, and then into your hands in a timely manner. Maybe, but why risk it.
Here are the calendars for the 2021-2022 school year for Laramie County School District #1 (LCSD#1): the public schools in Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Laramie County School District #2 (LCSD#2).
LCSD#1 School year calendar for the 2021-2022 school year (DOWNLOAD IT HERE)
- First day of Classes at LCSD#1: August 23
- Labor Day Holiday: September 6
- Thanksgiving Break: November 26-24
- Winter Break: December 20-31
- MLK/Equality Day Holiday: January 17
- Presidents’ Day Holiday: February 21
- Spring Break: March 28 -April 1
- Memorial Day Holiday: May 30
- Last Day of Classes: June 3 (this may change because of snow days)
Cheyenne Class of 2022 Graduation dates:
- May 27 Central Graduation, 4 p.m.
- May 28 East Graduation, 10 a.m.
- May 28 South Graduation, 1 p.m
- May 26 Triumph Graduation, 4 p.m.
Looking into the future? Here's a link to the 2022-2023 LCSD#1 calendar
LCSD#2 School year calendar for the 2021-2022 school year (DOWNLOAD IT HERE)
This includes Burns, Pine Bluffs, Carpenter, and Albin.
- First day of Classes at LCSD#2: August 23
- Labor Day Holiday: September 6
- Thanksgiving Break: November 26-24
- Winter Break: December 20-31
- Spring Break: April 15-18
- Last Day of Classes: May 26
LCSD#2 Class of 2020 Graduation Dates:
- Burns High School Graduation at May 22, 2022, 1:00 pm
- Pine Bluffs High School Graduation May 22, 2022, at 4:00 pm
