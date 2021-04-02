Cheyenne Applebee’s Has New Spring Drink Specials

There are many reasons to be celebrating this time of year. Baseball is back, The Final Four is this weekend, Easter Sunday is about to happen, and of course, warmer temperatures that actually feel like Spring is finally here in southeast Wyoming. And to celebrate it, Applebee's is serving two new drink specials that are available now.

We're done being snowed in and wanting some hot chocolate. Nobody's got time for that. It's time for Spring and we want something fruity! Right on cue, Applebee's has rang in the new month and specifically the time of year with some perfectly timed drinks that you won't want to put down. They're calling them 'Springtime Sips' and they are selling for only $5 each and they're available now through May 23rd.

The new Springtime Sips will be served in the now Applebee's signature Mucho glass and sound like a tequila-laced dream come true!

First, there's the Tipsy Shark, which is very much a Pacific-inspired margarita. The drink is made with 1800 Reposado Tequila, blue curacao, pineapple juice, and of course margarita mix. There's also a Gummy Shark that tops the drink. Let's be honest, Gummy Sharks are always underrated.

Are you craving something fruity and tequila based yet, because they're not done! They're also serving the Strawberry Daq-a-Rita, which is slightly a little more self explanatory. This drink is half margarita, half (can you guess) frozen daquiri. The recipe is 1800 Reposado Tequila, Bacardi rum, strawberry, and margarita mix.

The demand for the new drinks is so high that the Vice President of Beverage Innovation at Applebee's, Patrick Kirk, needed to put his own verbal stamp on the drinks in a press release:

If you want to have your cake and drink it too, our new Strawberry Daq-A-Rita is just for you. This is your chance to enjoy a daiquiri and a margarita blended together in one big Mucho glass...Or, if you’d prefer your drink on the rocks with a side of gummy shark, be sure to try the Tipsy Shark — our new ocean-blue margarita made with top-notch tequila.

So there it is, while you're busy 'Eatin' Good in the Neighborhood', feel free to enjoy one of the new Springtime Sips. Although it'll be tough to put those drinks down, please drink responsibly! Cheers!