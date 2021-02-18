Cheyenne Applebee’s is Now Serving…Cheeto-Flavored Wings?

Applebee's has launched a new online brand that you can order from known as Cosmic Wings. The featured item on its menu happens to be a new flavor of wings, as in Cheeto-flavored Wings.

The new Cosmic Wings is available exclusively through Uber Eats, according to Chew Boom. The launch of the new online brand happened this past Wednesday and will be available out of Applebee's kitchens nationwide, which means our very own Cheyenne Applebee's has it. Go ahead, open your Uber Eats app and search for 'Cosmic Wings'. It will show the same address as the Cheyenne Applebee's at 1401 Dell Range Blvd. So yes, Cheetos-flavored Wings are most certainly here in Cheyenne.

This. Looks. Amazing.

The menu for Cosmic Wings will feature not only the Cheeto-flavored Wings, which are available in original Cheetos flavor and Cheetos Flamin' Hot wing sauce, but will also have cheese bites, chicken tender dippers, waffle fries, and onion rings. You can also take advantage of their variety of signature dips and sauces on the side such as homemade ranch, bleu cheese, and honey BBQ.

Cosmic Wings also happens to have a deal happening through the end of February where you can get free delivery on orders of $15 or more.

Normally I'm the type of person who's skeptical of new food innovations but this one almost seems too good to not be absolutely amazing! Cheetos and wings combined into one is sounds mind-blowingly good! And well done, Applebee's/Cosmic Wings! 2021, you're not too bad so far.