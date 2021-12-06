Laramie Flapjack Fundraiser for Local Family

The Laramie Community is coming together at Applebees to aid a local family at the Flapjack Fundraiser from 8-10 am on December 12.

Get our free mobile app

Come and get an $8 meal with pancakes, bacon, and a drink to help one of the Applebees team members whose wife is has been in an induced coma since mid-November, due to Covid-19.

Medical bills are substantial, and she will need extensive physical therapy.

If you cannot make it to this event, then you can donate in the donation jar at the Applebees in Laramie, or go to their Go Fund me page.

Along with this, the member's 2-year-old daughter’s birthday is December 11. Donations of toys, books, coloring supplies, or clothes size 6T are greatly appreciated. She loves Sesame Street (Elmo, Abby, Cookie Monster) and all things Western/Cowgirl.