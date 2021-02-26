Cheyenne Applebee’s is Serving St. Pat’s Drinks and Wing Special

Applebee's recently made a couple new announcement for deals to take advantage of. One happens to their new St. Patrick's Day themed drink special while the other is a new wings special where you can snag five boneless wings for just $1. Of course, the latter one comes with a slight catch.

Applebee's nationwide are making it so that if you order any signature burger from their menu, you can add five boneless wings for just $1 more. The deal is available for dine-in, curbside to-go, or delivery.

They have a variety of wing sauces to choose from as well, such as Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, or of course, their Classic Hot Buffalo.

While you're busy ordering your burger and wings, don't forget that with March coming, so is another drink special from your local Applebee's. As St. Patrick's Day is on the horizon in March, the new drinks being served up are being called $5 Saintly Sips. According to Delish, the two new St. Pat's Day themed drinks are the Tipsy Leprechaun and the Pot O' Gold Colada.

The Tipsy Leprechaun is made with Jameson Irish Whiskey (why wouldn't that be in it), blue curacao, melon liqueur, sweet & sour, and lemon lime soda. Not only does that sound like an amazing concoction, but it's also served in one of their jumbo glasses dubbed 'Mucho cocktail glasses', so you're definitely getting your $5 worth.

The Pot O' Gold Colada is also served in one of those as well, although it's a lot like it sounds. A frozen pina colada made with Captain Morgan and mango.

Both of the drinks are being served from now through March 29th at Applebee's nationwide, so that also means they're at your local Cheyenne Applebee's. Go there and have one! And while you're at it, grab a burger and five boneless wings for $1 more!