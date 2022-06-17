Cheyenne Barnes & Noble Announces Date They Will Open Back Up

Just a couple weeks ago, we realized where Cheyenne's Barnes & Noble would be moving to within Frontier Mall. The bookstore moved out of their former location at 1851 Dell Range Blvd as they closed their doors back on May 15th. They plan to move into a temporary space inside Frontier Mall. Now we know when they're opening back up!

Cheyenne Barnes & Noble took to social media to make the announcement late Thursday (June 16th) and their Facebook and Instagram. They had this to make public:

Hello #booklovers of Cheyenne and surrounding areas! We have exciting news! The #cheyenne Barnes & Noble will be back this September! We will be opening our doors September 28th, and cannot wait to shop with you again!

Keep an eye out on @bncheyenne socials this summer for updates on our move!

They will be open once again on September 28th! The new spot is on the west side of the Frontier Mall across from JOANN Fabrics, just a couple doors down from the inside mall entrance to JAX. As we have previously reported, this is the space that they will be taking over within the mall...

Given their previous plans, they are still hoping to move to a new standalone location at some point early in 2023 but for now, they will be in the Frontier Mall and now we know when they plan to open, on September 28th!

Natural Grocers is in the process of moving to the former location of Barnes & Noble at the aforementioned Dell Range address. Barnes & Noble had been in their previous location on Dell Range for the past 27 years.

We may have to wait a few months, but at least now we know when Barnes & Noble will be back open for business in Cheyenne.

